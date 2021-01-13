Due to the coronavirus, a number of organizations have cancelled meetings and other upcoming events. See the list below to find out if your group is on the list.
To add a cancellation or change, please call the Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Cancellations
- The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will not meet in January. If you have any questions, please call Judy Scott at 319-327-1700.
- Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has cancelled its January meeting. For the time being, all of the group’s meetings are suspended until further notice.
- The Wapsi Flyaway Gun Club will not hold its annual February game feed this year. The group hopes to hold the event next year.