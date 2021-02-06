Due to the coronavirus, a number of organizations have cancelled meetings and other upcoming events. See the list below to find out if your group is on the list.
To add a cancellation or change, please call the Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Cancellations
- For the time being, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has suspended all of its meetings until further notice.
- The Wapsi Flyaway Gun Club will not hold its annual February game feed this year. The group hopes to hold the event next year.
The Calico Cuts Ups Quilt Guild will not meet during February and March. If you have any questions, please contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700.