Due to the coronavirus, a number of organizations have cancelled meetings and other upcoming events. See the list below to find out if your group is on the list.
To add a cancellation or change, please call the Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Cancellations
- For the time being, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has suspended all of its meetings until further notice.
- The Wapsi Flyaway Gun Club will not hold its annual February game feed this year. The group hopes to hold the event next year.