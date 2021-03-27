Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – As the beginning of the 2021 farmers’ market season is right around the corner, please plan on attending the upcoming informational vendor meeting on Wednesday, April 14, at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public, so any prospective vendors or interested community members are welcome! Due to COVID restrictions, no food will be served. Masks are required.

Please direct questions to Roxanne Fuller, executive director, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.

