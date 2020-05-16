BUCHANAN COUNTY – Independence and Jesup veterans’ organizations will be holding limited Memorial Day programs this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Independence
VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding Memorial Day military honors at local cemeteries on Monday, May 25. There will not be a program at Veterans Park in Independence this year. They will first gather at VFW Post 2440 at 7 a.m. before deploying to the following cemeteries:
South Team / North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley / Otterville
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope / St. John
- 9:40 a.m. – Oakwood / Wilson
They will not be at Jaycee Park, nor the State Hospital Cemetery.
VFW Post 2440 Commander Jim Lawler invites the public to assist with decorating Mt Hope Cemetery and then Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, starting at 1 p.m.
Participants at any program must observe social distancing and take other precautions as appropriate.
Jesup
The Jesup American Legion Pump Scheer Post 342 Honor Guard will also pay tribute to fallen comrades on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The honor guard will be made up of less than 10 individuals and follow social distancing guidelines.
The annual breakfast has been cancelled.
Times and locations include:
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall memorial salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
Other area activities will be listed as they become available.