INDEPENDENCE – Local veterans and auxiliary members gathered at area cemeteries on Memorial Day to honor those who have gave their lives in defense of our nation. Around Independence, short programs were held at the MHI, St John, Mount Hope, Wilson, and Oakwood cemeteries, plus at the Vietnam Memorial in Jaycee Park.
A longer community program was held at Veteran’s Park. Jim Lawler, VFW Post 2440 commander, emceed the event.
The crowd of a few hundred sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance before Gary Wilson, chaplain of county honor guard for the fire departments, gave an opening prayer. Wilson was also the keynote speaker.
Wilson’s speech was a personal tribute to his late father, Marine Sgt. James Edward Wilson. Sgt. Wilson became the first WWII POW from Buchanan County following his capture at the fall of Corregidor Island. He was in a Japanese prison camp for three and a half years. Suffering from PTSD for the remainder of his days, Sgt. Wilson took his life at Christmas 1967.
Wilson read a letter written by his mother, Thelma B. “Connie” Wilson, about her husband’s service to his country and his mental demons. After his speech, he presented a plaque featuring his father in uniform and the letter written by his mother to Post Commander Lawler.
“Dad loved the VFW,” Wilson stated.
The rest of the program included musical salutes to the armed forces by the Independence Junior/Senior High School band, a salute to families by Post Commander Lawler, a tribute to departed comrades by VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30, a salute to Navy dead with the laying of a wreath in the Wapsipinicon River by Fire Chief Richard Newton and Assistant Chief Blake Hayward, a 21-gun salute, and Taps.
Photos from other area ceremonies will be in an upcoming issue of the Bulletin Journal.