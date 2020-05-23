INDEPENDENCE – Veterans and volunteers gathered at Mt. Hope and Oakwood cemeteries on Thursday in order to place American flags roadside. At the graves of veterans, small flags and white crosses were erected.
Mt. Hope accommodates about 75 large flags and poles. At Oakwood, more than 30 flags were placed.
The local veterans will visit half a dozen cemeteries the morning of Memorial Day to honor the fallen. There will be no program at Veterans Park in Independence.
Quasqueton veterans will present a live online program starting at 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day on the “American Legion Post 434 and Auxiliary Event Page” on Facebook.
Jesup area veterans will hold programs at various sites, per their annual tradition.