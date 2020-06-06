Every year, the week leading up to Father’s Day marks Men’s Health Week. This is a time meant to promote awareness and screening for some of the more common ailments that afflict the men in our society.
Men in American, on average, live five fewer years than women do, with life expectancies of 76 and 81 years, respectively. In studies carried out by Johns Hopkins University, most of this life expectancy difference can be traced back to three factors: recklessness with firearms, reckless driving, and substance abuse, though men are also more likely to die from other leading causes of death such as heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and suicide.
While each of these issues is worth an article in and of itself, there are three causes of death for men that far outrank women and are worth focusing on.
Prostate Cancer
For obvious reasons, this is not a female issue. At any given time, more than three million men in the U.S. have prostate cancer, and one in 41 men will die from it. The American Cancer Society (ACS) advises that men should go in for regular screenings starting at age 50.
For those of African-American descent or with a family history of prostate cancer, the ACS recommends screening as early as 40. This is especially true if you are experiencing difficulties urinating, bloody urine, painful urination, loss of bladder control, or pain during sex.
Suicide
Statistical data kept in the U.S. since the 1950s shows that while women are three times more likely to contemplate or attempt suicide, men are far more likely to make a successful attempt; in any given year, three to five times more men die by suicide than women.
Approximately 70 percent of suicides are committed by white middle-aged males, with higher instances in rural areas than in urban ones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Part of this difference is attributed to the fact that men are more reluctant to admit when they are struggling in life and seek help.
In contrast to other cultures, white Midwestern culture tends to encourage men to be strong, silent, self-reliant, and keep their feelings to themselves, which can leave men feeling like they are failing if they can’t thrive as a lone ranger.
This problem has been exacerbated recently due to government restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to increased anxiety, unemployment, and isolation. According to a study conducted by members of the Wellbeing Trust in Oakland, California, America is likely to see a spike of more than 75,000 deaths by suicide and drug overdose directly related to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Men who are feeling depressed, anxious, lonely, or hopeless should seek out help from loved ones, clergy, and their health care provider as soon as possible to help restore their lives.
Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis
The leading causes of liver disease in the U.S. are alcohol and drug abuse, viral hepatitis, and obesity. Men are more likely than women to be heavy drinkers or drug users, with Harvard Health stating that around 11 percent of males over the age of 12 have some form of substance addiction, nearly double the rate for women.
While women are more likely to be obese than men, overall obesity rates in the United States have been rising at epidemic proportions in recent decades to include nearly 40 percent of the general population.
People who have a history of substance problems, exposure to hepatitis, or who are obese should monitor themselves for signs of liver problems, such as jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), dark urine, pale stools, bruising easily, swelling in the legs or ankles, nausea, vomiting, itching, and fatigue. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should consult your physician immediately.
Even if you aren’t experiencing these symptoms, if you struggle with your weight or with drugs or alcohol, you should speak to your health care provider as soon as possible to get help and correct these issues before they lead to further health problems.