WATERLOO – MercyOne has accelerated its virtual visit strategy in light of the COVID-19 crisis. A virtual visit allows patients to meet with their local MercyOne provider through video chat without ever leaving the comfort and security of their home. Several family medicine and pediatrics care providers are already up and running, with more to follow, including some specialists.
“It takes a lot of coordination to bring this to life in a week’s time, and our team has done an exceptional job,” said Jeff Halverson, vice president of MercyOne Medical Group Northeast Iowa. “We’ve been doing some of this work already in Behavioral Health Care, and the expansion of this service allows us to provide care to patients while they stay home during the COVID-19 response.”
Patients requesting a virtual visit must meet the following criteria before a virtual visit can proceed:
- A valid/usable email address, as the patient will receive an email invite for their appointment
- A working tablet or smartphone with a camera and speaker
- Ability to download Zoom, a free, HIPAA-compliant application
The patient’s virtual visit will be with their local MercyOne health care provider they already know and trust. Providers can continue routine appointments, prescribe medications as usual, coordinate additional treatment options, and assess whether further care is needed. An in-person follow-up visit can be determined for specialty care, or if other assessments are needed.
As technology advances in the areas of wearables and other applications consumers can download, it will open the door for providers to do more virtually.
“Anyone can request a virtual visit, and we’re happy to help establish care with any of our providers,” said Halverson.
There is no co-pay for patients, and virtual visits are covered by insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis. Individuals can learn more about conducting their next appointment virtually by visiting MercyOne.org/virtual or by calling their primary care office.
MercyOne is following guidance provided by the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health to screen patients for symptoms related to COVID-19. Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should continue to dial 211, and anyone with symptoms should call their provider before visiting an office.