WATERLOO – MercyOne will host a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations at 432 King Drive in Waterloo on Thursday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. This site is the regular home for patients who visit MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, located on the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center campus.
All Iowans age 16 and older are eligible and encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. MercyOne will be administering about 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this walk-in clinic. Vaccine appointments take about 30 minutes. Please bring a photo ID and an insurance card, and wear a mask.
In addition to this walk-in clinic, MercyOne continues to schedule appointments in several northeast Iowa communities.
For more information on scheduling your COVID-19 vaccination, visit MercyOne.org/getmyvaccine or call 319-272-1111.