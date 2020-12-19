INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church recently completed their annual Angel Tree mission project.
This year, under the guidance of the Mission Committee, the church solicited names of local children in need from Operation Threshold. The children’s information (i.e., gender, size, preferences, wish list, etc.) were coded on paper angel ornaments and placed on a Christmas tree – an Angel Tree – in mid-November. Parishioners could select an ornament or two to purchase or provide a gift. According to committee member Brenda Greiner, the wish lists ran from toys to basic clothing/bedding needs.
They provided for 65 children in all. According to Greiner, the number is up a bit from last year.
On Thursday, the gifts were delivered to Operation Threshold, who will arrange distribution with families according to coronavirus safety guidelines.