Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church was able to hold their annual harvest dinner on Wednesday, October 28, by following social distancing guidelines.

The dinner was a great success, as they sold out (601) of their planned meals.