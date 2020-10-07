INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, will hold its annual fall harvest dinner on Wednesday, October 28, with coronavirus safety guidelines in place. This year, the event will be carryout only.
Each meal is $10 per person, and includes:
- White/dark turkey meat
- Dressing
- Mashed potatoes
- Gravy
- Green beans
- Dinner roll
- Coleslaw
- Cranberries
- Dessert
Meal orders will be taken from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27, and from 8 a.m. until prepared meal limit is reached on Wednesday, October 28. No pre-sales will be taken. Call the church office at 319-334-3689 to place an order.
Pickup will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at the MAIN ENTRANCE on 4th Avenue SE.