FONTANA PARK – Packages of common, swamp, whorled, and butterfly milkweed seeds are available at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center. We hope you take a package and be a part of the hope for the future that these seeds can become.
The center’s business hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. The center is open if staff members are available. You may also call for an appointment.
Milkweed Plant Sale
Young plants will be available mid- to late-May. We are currently taking pre-orders for three species. Supplies are limited. Order your Butterfly, swamp, or whorled milkweed plants for $4 each through our website, www.buchanancountyparks.com, under the “Public events” tab. The milkweed plant sale is listed on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. You may filter your results at the top of the events page to find this event more easily.
So why plant milkweed?
The decline of monarch butterflies over the last 30 years has been well-documented and -publicized. As a result of this marked decline, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently determined that the monarch butterfly deserves the status of “threatened species.” However, because there are other species in even more urgent need, they did not list the butterfly in 2020, but will make annual reassessments of its status to determine if/when monarchs might become a higher priority.
While many factors (changing agricultural practices, chemical use, climate change, etc.) are thought to have contributed to the decline in monarch numbers, habitat loss – in particular habitat for the larval stages – is probably the most critical. By far the area of greatest importance to monarch reproduction is the upper Midwest, especially Minnesota and Iowa. That is where there is hope for a marked increase in milkweed production and planting as well, the main factor that can easily be increased and improved in this reproductive area.
Planting more milkweed plants is critical to increasing the monarch population – milkweed is the ONLY food (and water) for monarch caterpillars. Adults sense milkweed, and females lay their 500+ eggs individually on milkweed plants. Caterpillars hatch and feed on the leaves, buds, and even seed pods for two weeks before leaving the plants (usually) to make a chrysalis. Two weeks more, and the butterflies emerge and start their own search for milkweed. So it goes throughout the summer in the Northern Plains states.
Late August brings a decline in the food quality of milkweed, and it is one factor thought to trigger the monarchs’ southward migration to Mexico. But as the milkweeds die back for the winter, their seed pods open to revel the fluffy parachutes that each carry a seed to a new location. When seeds land on quality soil, they have a shot at growing a new milkweed – if conditions are favorable and they are not eaten, tilled under, or mowed off.
Milkweed seeds MUST experience a period of cold – like freeze-thaw cycles in Iowa – in order to germinate and grow. That is why NOW is the best time to plant milkweed seeds that will grow later this spring and summer.
Planting Milkweed in Iowa
- Plant seed on soil that has been raked or loosened with a spade, fork, trowel, or animal, or buckled by freeze-thaw cycles.
- Plant seed at the surface of the soil or even on top of the snow. Then lightly rake soil to help the seed make good contact or cover with snow or mulch to prevent birds and mice from eating all of it. Do not plant the seed below or cover with more than ¼ inch of soil or it will not grow.
- Mark the location you planted so you will not forget in the spring. Then leave the seed to the cold.
Milkweed Species
Four milkweed species are still available at the nature center while supplies last. Be sure you select the one that best matches the conditions of your soil and sunlight available. Also, be aware that some milkweeds reproduce and spread by underground rhizomes and can be more aggressive than others. Details included below or also available on our website at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
- Common milkweed is the plant that most people recognize as milkweed. It can grow more than six feet tall once established and has a deep rhizomatous root structure that will result in many more milkweeds growing in the same area in future years. If you plant this milkweed, be sure you have room and don’t be afraid to pull out new shoots that are growing where you don’t want them. Common milkweed has a pink ball of flowers that blooms in July and is very fragrant and attractive to pollinators for its nectar. If shorter plants are desired, the stem can be cut back to 12 inches and branches will sprout back. Full to partial sun. All soil types.
- Swamp milkweed is a plant that can handle wetter soil locations, but it does not need to have wet soil. It grows four to five feet tall, and the stem often branches. It has a shallower root system and can be easily split and transplanted. The plant will likely have one stem the first year, and if it does well, will often produce more stems in the same location in following years, but it does not spread from the location. Swamp milkweed has smaller pink clusters of blossoms at the end of the stems and will bloom through August if the flowers are trimmed off after blooming. Flowers are not as fragrant, but are also high in nectar and attract many pollinators. Full to part sun.
- Butterfly milkweed is the milkweed that is most readily available commercially – you can get seed at most flower seed vendors in the spring. Plants are also available at nurseries that sell native plants. BE SURE any plants purchased have had NO pesticides or seed treatments as they can actually kill caterpillars. Butterfly milkweed grows only two to three feet tall, has a large taproot, and like swamp milkweed, will grow more stems from the root once it is established. It is very difficult or impossible to transplant after established. Bright orange flower clusters full of nectar are the hallmark of this plant. The flowers will start lower on the stem and continue to bloom up the stem as the summer progresses. Again, if the dead flowers/young seeds are removed, blooming will last longer. Full sun with little shade. Tolerates drier conditions well.
- Whorled milkweed is a species that shows little resemblance to a milkweed – until you look closely at the flower structure. The leaves are almost needle-like and emerge in groups of three to five from the stem in whorls. Stems grow one to three feet tall, seldom branching unless broken or eaten. Roots are thin, shallow, and rhizomatous, and the plant will spread. Although the spreading nature of whorled milkweed is not as dense as common, plants can be easily managed (or transplanted) by pulling those that are unwanted. Full sun to partial shade. Grows in most soil types.