LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Enter the alley behind the American Legion building to college your food. An I.D. is required to sign in, and you must bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food.
Mobile food pantry in Lamont on May 26
Traci Kullmer
