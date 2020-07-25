INDEPENDENCE – The Monday, July 27, mobile food pantry for Independence will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the West Elementary Parking lot, per usual. The Independence distribution will move to Prairie Lakes Church at 2320 Iowa Avenue, across from the MHI campus, starting Monday, August 24. There will also be a November 30 distribution for the mobile food pantry in Independence. It was not noted previously.
Brandon’s mobile food pantry distributions will be at Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, Brandon.
The National Guard assisted the Lamont mobile food pantry on Wednesday, July 22. According volunteer JoAnn Crow, around 40 families received food.
“Big shout out to all the volunteers,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without you!”
The next mobile food pantry in Lamont will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.
You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Watch for Buchanan County mobile food pantry updates on the their Facebook page or in the Bulletin Journal.