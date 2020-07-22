BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Vicki Samec, coordinator for the Buchanan County mobile food pantries, there will be changes to the distribution times and dates. Distributions will no longer be on the fourth Saturday of the month.
Lamont
Starting Wednesday, July 22, distribution will be the fourth Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. Other remaining distribution days for 2020 will be August 26, September 30, October 28, and December 30.
Brandon
Starting Wednesday, July 22, distribution will be the fourth Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main Street (off Dugan Avenue). Other remaining distribution days for 2020 will be August 26, September 30, October 28, and December 30.
Independence
Starting Monday, July 27, distribution will be the fourth Monday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). Other remaining distribution days for 2020 will be August 24, September 28, October 26, and December 28. Distribution days for 2021 are set for January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.