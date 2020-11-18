INDEPENDENCE – Are you unable to access the Internet from home? Or perhaps you’re wishing you could watch a few of the awesome shows currently being streamed on Amazon, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, etc. The Independence Public Library has a solution – mobile hotspots!
The library was recently awarded a grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation, and part of this application included the provision of hotspots for library patrons to use.
What is a mobile hotspot? A mobile hotspot is a small electronic device which provides Internet access (using Wi-Fi) to other devices such as laptops and iPads so patrons can connect to the Internet from home or on the go. The hotspots provide 24/7 access to the Internet with unlimited data on the U.S. Cellular network to any Wi-Fi-enabled device within approximately 30 feet. You need to be within range of a U.S. Cellular tower to receive service.
Mobile hotspots are available for checkout to any Buchanan County resident, 18 years of age or older, with a library card. Both your library card and a photo ID must be presented at checkout and a borrowing agreement must be signed. Hotspots are available for a seven-day checkout, with no renewals, and these devices could come in handy in a number of circumstances. Perhaps you’re traveling and don’t want to use up your limited phone data, maybe you need increased bandwidth at home for a special project, or you’re interested in participating in a virtual library program and don’t have Internet access at home.
Hotspots are now available for you to borrow the Internet like you would borrow a book. It’s a relevant service we are now able to offer to our community, and we encourage you to take advantage of this new resource!
If you’re interested in checking out a mobile hotspot, stop by the library and let a staff member know you’d like a mobile hotspot. If you’d like more information, please visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library; there, you can find our hotspot policy and a copy of the user agreement for your review.
Curbside-Only Services
Due to the rising numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, the Independence Public Library has decided to move to curbside-only services indefinitely. Curbside-only began on Friday, November 13. All of our online resources will continue to be available for our patrons 24/7. Curbside hours will be Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As usual, our outside dropbox is available for returns 24/7.
If you have any questions, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.