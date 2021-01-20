INDEPENDENCE – Strap on a pair of snowshoes and explore the beauty of a winter evening north of Independence at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Avenue, on Thursday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m. Participants will meet in the parking area.
If the sky is clear, the moon will light our way. The group may hear some geese or maybe even owls calling! No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. All ages are welcome. Due to the ongoing pandemic, face covers will be required (and also help you stay warm).
The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”
For more information, contact Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation naturalist, at 319-636-2617 or mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.