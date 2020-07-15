Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – During the month of June, Buchanan County Farm Bureau and Fareway held a T-bone Tuesday promotion to mark June Steak Month. On each of the five Tuesdays in June this year, one lucky winner received a pack of T-bones and an extra dairy bundle to celebrate June Dairy Month.

The initial winner of this year’s promotion was Staci Wright (see June 6 Bulletin Journal).

The rest of the winners include:

- Diane Heiple

- Ashley Bergmann

- Logan Mueller

- Bob Bearbower

Congratulations to all of the winners!