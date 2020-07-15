INDEPENDENCE – During the month of June, Buchanan County Farm Bureau and Fareway held a T-bone Tuesday promotion to mark June Steak Month. On each of the five Tuesdays in June this year, one lucky winner received a pack of T-bones and an extra dairy bundle to celebrate June Dairy Month.
The initial winner of this year’s promotion was Staci Wright (see June 6 Bulletin Journal).
The rest of the winners include:
- Diane Heiple
- Ashley Bergmann
- Logan Mueller
- Bob Bearbower
Congratulations to all of the winners!