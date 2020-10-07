Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics instructors Debbie Moser and Bernita Moser attended the 2020 USTA National Congress and Clinics in September in Peoria, Illinois. Debbie was one of the featured congress clinicians for the tumbling sessions given during the full day of workshops and clinics to the many clubs and coaches attending from a number of states.
USTA Congress consists of technical meetings, workshops in all levels (sub beginner through elite levels), coach certification classes and tests, judge courses, rule proposals, state chair meetings, safety meetings, ethics meetings, awards recognitions, and the congress meeting.
The Moser coaches are safety certified, USTA-certified coaches, background checked, safe sport certified Dance Educators of America tested/Certified, and have been teaching area youth about dance and gymnastics for more than 40 years.
Instructors Carmen Moser Payne of Edgewood and Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point head up the Moser competition team.
Bernita Moser of Strawberry Point, served on the USTA Ethics Board for 17 years (2003-2020), and Debbie Moser, Dyersville, was USTA president for 18 years (1994-2012), served on the technical board for 26 years, as an NTJC Judge for the USTA 20 years, and the state USTA chair for six years.
Over the years, Moser coaches have coached numerous state and national champions in beginner through elite levels.