NORTHEAST IOWA – Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students, as well as Coach Debbie Moser, have been recognized at the national level by USTA Power Tumbling, at the state level by the Iowa USTA Organization, and at the local level by the school for the 2020 competition season.
Award winners include:
- Annie Gulick of Dyersville: Nationals – George Nissen Memorial winner, Griswold/Nissen Tumbling Athlete of the Year winner, and Advanced Level Recognition
- Ava Nolan of Jesup: Iowa USTA Sportsmanship winner
- Katelin Ante of Manchester: Vickie Wilson Spirit and Give Back to Others winner
- Reagan Dolan of Manchester: Iowa USTA Scholarship winner and Senior Honors
- Olivia Thier of Dyersville: Iowa USTA Scholarship winner, Advanced Level Recognition, and Senior Honors
- Melanie Lutgen of Dyersville: USTA Iowa Achievement first runner-up
- Izzy Lutgen of Dyersville: Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honors
- Reagan Brown of Guttenberg: Moser Dedication and Loyalty Honors
- Kennedy Collins of Jesup: Moser Perseverance and Loyalty Honors
- Debbie Moser, Dyersville, 2020 Iowa Coach of the Year
Moser instructors are Carmen Moser Payne of Edgewood, Debbie Moser of Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
Moser studio locations are in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, and Edgewood. Register now for fall classes by contacting dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@windstream.net.