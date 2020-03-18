INDEPENDENCE – Most Iowa State University Extension & Outreach events throughout the state through April 4 have been cancelled. When possible, some activities may be conducted virtually using video or teleconferencing.
In Buchanan County, this will affect scheduled “reshows” of continuing instructional course programs like Commercial Ag Weed Insect & Plant Disease (March 18), Seed Treatment for Certified Handlers (March 24). If you were planning to attend one of these cancelled dates, contact Brenda Fuller bgfuller@iastate.edu or call the office at 319-334-7161. Let us know your name, contact information, and which course you need. We will be putting together adding other reshow dates later this spring.
Right now, the Certified Handlers reshow is set for Thursday, April 9. The Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators show on Friday, April 10, is still on the calendar. Both begin at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office.
Contact the office 319-334-7161, Brenda bgfuller@iastate.edu, or Roxanne rrfulller@iastate.edu before you come in! Thanks!