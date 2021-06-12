BUCHANAN COUNTY – On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of 220th Street, west of Winthrop.
According to the investigation, a 2020 Ford F150 operated by Donald Reck, 91, of Winthrop, was traveling westbound on 220th Street when his vehicle left the roadway to the north and entered the ditch, striking an embankment and coming to rest in a creek bed. Reck was removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel and transported to Buchanan County Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and the Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.