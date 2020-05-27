LAMONT – The Mount Vernon Schoolhouse was built around 1868 on the corner of 170th Street and Victor Avenue in Fremont Township. It served as a school for many years, much longer than most country schools in the area. It officially closed on June 30, 1959, and the building was moved into Lamont.
It stood behind the Lamont school along the alley and served as a classroom for music for a few years until Starmont was formed. With the formation of Starmont, the Lamont school only served elementary kids and the schoolhouse was no longer needed. This little country schoolhouse had served students for nearly 100 years. In 1992, Starmont Elementary moved from the Lamont building to its new home at Starmont, leaving the little schoolhouse vacant.
A cement ramp and an overhead garage door were installed, giving the little schoolhouse a new role, one as a storage shed housing lawnmowers and other items.
A few months ago, I purchased the little school from the owner of the Lamont school property, Carl Robinson. The foundation work is currently being done and the school will be moved to its new location, behind the Lamont Museum, by June 1. Here it will be restored and serve as a museum housing all the Lamont school memorabilia, which will free up space in the main museum building and provide much more room to display items from Lamont’s history.
If anyone has any pictures or information on the Mount Vernon Schoolhouse, please email Mike Cook at mjc@iowatelecom.net or call 563-608-6633.