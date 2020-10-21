INDEPENDENCE – As many have discovered, a new Mexican restaurant has come to town. Located downtown at 220 1st Street, restaurant owner Jesus “Chuy” Lopez and his family have successfully operated restaurants in the Twin Cities for 12 years and are now in the process of moving to Iowa.
“We’re looking for a new opportunity,” he said.
Lopez takes pride in his reputation for good fresh food and fast service at his family-friendly restaurants.
“We try to serve someone in under five minutes,” he said. “We want people to enjoy their meal break during the day.”
Everything is made from scratch. There are no preservatives. More than 30 meal choices are listed in the menu, and on huge boards.
“We can also prepare some things not on the menu, just ask,” said Lopez. “The menu is small compared to all that we have.”
After selecting a dish, you have 11 meats to choose from, including regular ground beef to Mexican sausage to spicy chicken. While waiting, patrons are invited to look over the salsa bar, where there are other sauces, extra cheese, and things like cilantro are available to add to your order.
The restaurant offers a variety of soft drinks, including juices and flavored rice waters with cinnamon. In the last few weeks, they have obtained a liquor license to serve American and Mexican beers, several mixed drinks, and the all-important margaritas.
Don forget dessert. Try the flan – they have a new recipe since they opened – or have a slice of leches cake that features three types of milk.
They are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. They serve any dish any time of day, including their popular Mexican breakfast – chilaquiles.
They observe coronavirus restrictions, so wear a mask when entering and leaving.
For more information and details on specials (like Taco Tuesdays), visit “Mrpetesmexicangrill” on Facebook or call them at 319-332-1626.
¡Buen provecho!