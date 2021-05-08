INDEPENDENCE – Author and Independence native Pamela Mumm will share stories, answer questions, provide opportunities for laughter, and sign copies of her new book, Harmonic Performance: Fine Tuning Your Mind For Remarkable Results, which debuted #1 on the Amazon bestseller list, on Saturday, May 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The event will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.
The morning will begin with music provided by Collective Sound-a Dubuque Barbershop Quartet, followed by an interview led by Ruth Hamilton.
Harmonic Performance: Fine Tuning Your Mind for Remarkable Results is a self-discovery book designed to help you experience more success, fulfillment, and freedom. Through personal stories, lessons learned, and client results, Mumm walks you through a series of steps to get in tune with yourself, get in-sync with what’s happening, and become the expert at being you so you can experience your most remarkable life.
Books will be available for purchase for $20 each. It is also available online at https://mybook.link/book/B08WKTTPBG.
Mumm is the creator of the Harmonic Performance Academy, a bestselling author, and a founding member of the John Maxwell training team. She is a nationally recognized teacher, speaker, and executive coach. Her body of work is focused on developing people, aligning teams, and achieving remarkable results.
She is the daughter of Don and Carole Mumm of Independence.
To learn more about the author, go to www.pamelamumm.com.