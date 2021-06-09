INDEPENDENCE – The Second Saturday Series featuring music at the Independence Farmer’s Market will return from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by the Wapsipinicon Mill this Saturday, June 12. Sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”), the band will be the Wapsi River Ramblers.
The band was rained out last year in the summer, but returned in the fall to the delight of market goers. They will perform what has been dubbed “newgrass” music, a mixture of blues, folk, country, and bluegrass.
“Our music style is still the same this year, it’s just a more full, well-rounded sound,” said Ryne Owen, singer/songwriter/musician.
In addition to Owen, members of the Wapsi River Ramblers include Nolan Watson (bass and backup vocals), Ian Grant (drums), and Renn Trumblee (harmonica).
For more information on the Wapsi River Ramblers, visit their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram @wapsiriverramblers and @rynelynnowen.
Last week the market welcomed Bagge Strawberries to the mix of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and homemade crafts.
The Calico Cut Us have returned with their annual raffle. Tickets are $1/each or 6/$5. This year, each ticket gets two chances. The drawing will be at the last market of the season in October.