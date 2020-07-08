INDEPENDENCE – The Second Saturday Series featuring music at the Independence Farmer’s Market will return this Saturday, July 11. Sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”), the band will be the Wapsi River Ramblers. They will perform “newgrass” music from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by the Wapsipinicon Mill.
The members include:
- Ryne Lynn Owen – songwriter, vocals, and guitar (maybe some mandolin and harmonica)
- Nolan Watson – bass and backup vocals
- Ian Grant – drums
- Renn Trumblee – harmonica
“We’ll be playing our originals and covers in the genres of blues, folk, country, and bluegrass, said Owen. “A fan called our version “newgrass” since we were playing with electric guitars and drums.
The band members come from throughout Northeast Iowa. Owen lives in New Hampton, Watson lives outside of Sumner, Grant lives in Tripoli, and Trumblee is in Sumner, as well.
“We started to get together in the fall of 2019 after the echoes of my friends (especially Watson) telling me that I should get a band together for my new music that I had been working on,” said Owen. “We’ve all been in or still are in other bands with each other, so we figured why not start another band.
“We have over 20 original songs and we’re looking forward to recording some of them in the very near future,” said Owen. “The songs vary in what they’re about. Songs about the loss of loved ones, losing a job, partying too hard, spending too much money, reminiscing, and so much more.”
For more information on the Wapsi River Ramblers, visit their Facebook page or follow then on Instagram @wapsiriverramblers and @rynelynnowen.