INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang speech team celebrated successes at the individual events state speech contest held March 12 at Independence Junior/Senior High School.
“We had 17 students in 26 events share/perform their talents for their friends, family, and judges,” said coach Gina Homan. “It was a rewarding day, and the speech team brought their ‘A-game!’”
The team received 22 “I” ratings and four “II” ratings.
“We also had the honor of receiving five all-state event nominations,” Homan reported.
Students competed before a three-judge panel in the following event categories (all-state nominations are denoted by an “*”):
- Poetry: Carter Homan, Molly Rothman*, and Katelyn VanBuren
- Storytelling: Jazlyn Smith, Kennedy Lamphier and Madison Mestad
- Lit Program: Chloe Rehmert and Laura Smith*
- Acting: Robert Hansen and Molly Rothman*
- Public Address: Peyton Kohrs
- Original Oratory: Madison Mestad
- Spontaneous Speaking: Kaleb Penner and Matthew Tudor
- Solo Musical Theatre: Allison Broughton*, Carter Homan, and Chloe Rehmert
- Radio News Announcing: Aidan Anderson and Cierra Michael
- After Dinner: Ashlyn Martin
- Reviewing: Emily Erdelt and Kennedy Lamphier
- Improvisation: Kaleb Penner and Matthew Tudor
- Prose: Jazlyn Smith* and Laura Smith
“Everyone did a great job!” said Homan.
Independence Mustang speech team coaches are Tim Andersen, Carole Franz, and Gina Homan.