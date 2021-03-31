Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang speech team celebrated successes at the individual events state speech contest held March 12 at Independence Junior/Senior High School.

“We had 17 students in 26 events share/perform their talents for their friends, family, and judges,” said coach Gina Homan. “It was a rewarding day, and the speech team brought their ‘A-game!’”

The team received 22 “I” ratings and four “II” ratings.

“We also had the honor of receiving five all-state event nominations,” Homan reported.

Students competed before a three-judge panel in the following event categories (all-state nominations are denoted by an “*”):

- Poetry: Carter Homan, Molly Rothman*, and Katelyn VanBuren

- Storytelling: Jazlyn Smith, Kennedy Lamphier and Madison Mestad

- Lit Program: Chloe Rehmert and Laura Smith*

- Acting: Robert Hansen and Molly Rothman*

- Public Address: Peyton Kohrs

- Original Oratory: Madison Mestad

- Spontaneous Speaking: Kaleb Penner and Matthew Tudor

- Solo Musical Theatre: Allison Broughton*, Carter Homan, and Chloe Rehmert

- Radio News Announcing: Aidan Anderson and Cierra Michael

- After Dinner: Ashlyn Martin

- Reviewing: Emily Erdelt and Kennedy Lamphier

- Improvisation: Kaleb Penner and Matthew Tudor

- Prose: Jazlyn Smith* and Laura Smith

“Everyone did a great job!” said Homan.

Independence Mustang speech team coaches are Tim Andersen, Carole Franz, and Gina Homan.

