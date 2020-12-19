INDEPENDENCE – A committee recently launched a new fundraising campaign, through the Mustang Foundation, Inc. to help fund enhancements to Mustang Way Park, the home of Independence baseball and softball. The fundraising committee is securing private donations, in-kind gifts, and other non-cash assets to cover the costs of various improvements.
Donations
The campaign recently received the following donations:
- $1,000 donation from Precision Plumbing
- $750 donation from Gosling and Company
- $2,500 donation from State Farm – Tim Reed
- $1,000 donation from Northeast Security Bank
If the $100,000 fundraising goal is met, the project will be completed in Spring 2021. To date, the committee has raised more than $87,000!
Mustang Way Park is already a state-of-the-art baseball and softball facility. Due to increased attendance and use of the facilities in recent years, the fundraising committee is looking to add additional spectator seating, sun screens, batting cages, and a larger utility shed. Signage will also be added to display team and individual records and accomplishments.
If you are interested in making a donation to the campaign, please contact Baseball Coach Matt Miller, Softball Coach Jordon Pilcher, or Dewey Hupke.
The Mustang Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for the charitable, educational, and scientific purposes which benefit or support extracurricular activities of the Independence Community School District. A 13-person board appointed in staggered terms by the Independence Community School District Board governs the Foundation. Questions regarding the foundation may be directed to board member and Treasurer Rob Robinson at 319-334-7181 or rob.robinson@bankiowa.com.