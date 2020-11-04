On Thursday, October 1, the joint committees of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 All-State Music Festival due to health safety concerns presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The joint committees were also committed to moving forward with the All-State Audition process. Auditions were held virtually October 22-24, 2020.
A total of 3,483 students auditioned virtually by regions – LeMars, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola, and Washington – representing 263 high schools. From that number, 1,081 students were selected to receive this honor; 268 students were selected for the band, 211 students were selected for the orchestra, and 601 students were selected for the chorus. These students represent the top 1.7 percent of all Iowa high school musicians.
While we are saddened that the festival concert itself will not be able to take place to celebrate their achievement, that in no way diminishes the honor these young musicians have achieved. They are in every way all-state musicians!
Students selected for participation include:
Band
Lauren Troutman (11th)
Alto Sax (3rd Year)
Lauren Hamilton
Flute (1st Year)
Vocal
Grace Reidy (11th)
Soprano (1st Year)
Ashlyn Martin (11th)
Alto (1st Year)
Carter Homan (9th)
Tenor (1st year)
Jonathon Turner (11th)
Bass (2nd Year)
Matthew Tudor (10th)
Bass (1st Year)