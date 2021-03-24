CEDAR RAPIDS – Avery Nabholz, a 2017 Independence graduate, was selected to be a part of the Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s Young Artist Program, “The Enchanted Forest,” this past fall.
“I was super excited about the opportunity,” said Nabholz, “but of course because of COVID-19, the production this year would have to look a little different. Typically, the outreach program takes a two-week tour every January to schools in the Cedar Rapids area, but this year we had to think outside of the box. Initially, we had just planned to stage and record the show ourselves, the singers each playing their respective characters, but as cases continued to spike, this didn’t seem like a feasible option either. This led to the idea of having puppets play the characters and act to a recorded track.”
“The Enchanted Forest” is magical tale written by Anna Young. It is about a princess (Nabholz) and her bumblebee friend, “Bumble” (Jacob Lay), and a wizard (Benjamin Burney) who are trying to save the forest from an evil dragon queen (Bridget Johnston). Themes include making good choices, teamwork, and tolerance.
“It features lots of familiar opera melodies from shows like ‘Carmen’” and ‘The Magic Flute,’” said Nabholz, a soprano.
Nabholz received the score in October and set to work learning the music and dialogue.
“December rolled around, and it was time to record [the soundtrack],” said Nabholz. “This was also the first time I met my fellow cast mates. We had two long days of rehearsal and then a full day of recording and interviews. Then the recording was shipped off to the Eulenspiegel puppet theater company in West Liberty. They made the show come to life, modeling the puppets after the performers who sang the role.”
The opera was sent to school districts around Cedar Rapids and is featured online for free at the Cedar Rapids Opera website as part of their 2nd Thursday Series (https://www.cropera.org/the-enchanted-forest-2021).
At the end of the 35-minute production are brief in-person interviews with cast members. The performers speak about how they were introduced to music, specifically opera, at a young age.
In her interview Nabholz speaks about how her elementary music teacher told her parents, Rod and Donna Nabholz, to look into getting a vocal coach. After each interview, the singers then perform short musical snippets from the show for kids to link the puppet character to the actual person.
Nabholz is in her fourth year at the University of Iowa. She is working toward degrees in music education and vocal performance.
“I’ll be done next spring,” she said, “and then I’m hoping to pursue my master’s degree in performance. I am not quite sure where yet! I am also working as a soloist and as the children’s choir director at the United Congregational Church here in Iowa City.”
Nabholz says COVID-19 put things on hold for a lot of performers like herself.
“Music is my identity, and with COVID-19 restrictions, I have felt like I have lost myself because I can’t perform,” said Nabholz. “And so, this opportunity reminds me why I love music so much. It has just felt so good to make music with people again, and I’m so grateful to be here. Thank you, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre.”
The video will remain on the Cedar Rapids Opera website through late summer.