INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Substance Abuse Coalition of Buchanan County collected drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements as part of the spring Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24. They also collected “sharps” to be disposed of properly.
The purpose of this twice yearly event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
Although results are not yet available from the DEA for this event, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has collected hundreds of pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements during these events since first participating in the DEA’s Take Back Day initiatives in October 2016.
In addition to accepting unwanted drugs, the coalition handed out Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags to safely dispose of unused medications at home. The bag uses chemicals to deactivate drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse, and safe to the environment. The homeowner may then safely put the bag into the trash.
“The Drug Disposal Day was again a great way to increase awareness about the importance of getting rid of expired and unused medication and help prevent prescription drug and over-the-counter medication misuse and abuse,” said Nora Kurtovic, community prevention educator with Pathways. “Similar to pre-COVID drug disposal events, we had a steady pace of people who stopped by to dispose of their medication. There were a few people who reported avoiding leaving their house until recently, and brought with them a large quantity of medications.”
For those who missed the event, the sheriff’s office has a 24-hour drug drop box by their office at the courthouse for anonymous disposal of any and all types of unwanted drugs (including illegal drugs) and medications (including veterinary medications). Pills and medications do not need to be in the original package. Items not accepted include inhalers, test strips, thermometers, glass, gauze, sharps, or other non-drug products and equipment.
The sheriff’s office also has the Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags.
The drug drop box is not for “sharps.” Sharps may be placed in a small heavy plastic container and disposed of in the large red collection box located in the vestibule of the north entrance to Buchanan County Health Center.
Kurtovic also shared several statistics:
Sources: Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (IODCP):
- According to the IODCP, Iowa ranks 41st in the nation in the rate of total illicit drug use.
- Opioid-related deaths increased by 35 percent in Iowa in 2020, according to provisional data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
- To date, preliminary state data shows 25 deaths involving opioids have occurred in Iowa this year.
- Use of naloxone by Iowa EMS personnel to reverse opioid overdoses rose to a record high 2,413 doses in 2019.
- According to the CDC Opioid dispensing rate of 2019, Buchanan County had a rate of 16.1 per 100 persons, while neighboring counties like Black Hawk County had a rate of 60.1 per 100 persons.
- The highest rate of opioid dispensing reported in Iowa in 2019 was Wayne County with a 92.9 per 100 persons rate, while the lowest rate reported was Worth County with a 1.5 per 100 persons rate.
Further questions or comments about local drug collection/disposal services may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.