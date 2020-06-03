INDEPENDENCE – The mobile food pantry distribution for Independence, Brandon, and Lamont got a little extra help in May.
In addition to the regular food pantry volunteers and the Independence Eagles, half a dozen National Guard soldiers from Eastern Iowa transported food from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo using two “LHS” (short for load handling system) vehicles. Guard members were asked to help because of a shortage of food bank trucks.
They first unloaded pallets and redistributed food in the parking lot near the Independence Area Food Pantry. Food was then sent to Brandon and Lamont.
The next stop was West Elementary for the Independence distribution. There, the Schmitt family joined the line, distributing almost 1,400 pounds of pork loin courtesy of Pipestone. Judy Fratzke of the local food pantry had an extra item for clients – a tomato plant.
The mobile food pantry expected to serve about 50 families from the Brandon area, 60 families from the Lamont area, and about 90 families at the Independence distribution.
Mobile food pantry distributions are scheduled for the fourth Saturday every month. They have adjusted the distribution methods to accommodate social distancing guidelines.