INDEPENDENCE – On July 27, members of the U.S. Army National Guard 248th Aviation Support Battalion joined forces with local volunteers at the Independence mobile food pantry. The July distribution was held for the last time in the parking lot of West Elementary. It was also the last time this year for Guard members to participate as they will be deployed to other duty.
The soldiers worked for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to deliver various produce, meat, and dairy supplies to the school parking lot. There, they were joined by local volunteers and members of the Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 to direct and load vehicles with boxes of food. The pre-filled boxes contained fresh salads, eggs, mixed produce, ground pork, milk, cream cheese, canned tuna, and breakfast cereal.
The next Independence mobile food pantry will be Monday, August 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).
The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont and Brandon on August 26, the fourth Wednesday of the month. The Lamont distribution will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the distribution will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. The Mobile Food Pantries are a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.