WINTHROP – Greetings from the Winthrop Public Library! We have many exciting things happening here at the library to share with you.
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Nina Payne, and I’m the new library director. A few of my favorite things are spending time with my family, reading and collecting books, and spending time outside watching my kids have fun. I graduated from East Buchanan High School, and love raising my family in this community. I’m excited for this opportunity to find new and exciting ways to bring the love of books to the young and old.
We are getting ready to start our summer reading program. The theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World.” We will begin signup on Monday, June 7, and will run for six weeks. The signup is online this year at shorturl.at/wW058 (which will be on our Facebook page). We have already started receiving great prizes for all ages, and look forward to seeing you!
National Public Library Week runs April 4 – 10. Stop by the library each day and drop your name in the bowl. At the end of the week, we will draw a name to win a $100 Barnes and Noble gift card. Library Worker Appreciation Day is on April 6, so be sure to stop by and recognize our hardworking employees, who have continued to run our library through this difficult time!
Our assistant librarian, Christine Peters, has been doing a great job of keeping us healthy by offering curbside pickup (call down today to take advantage of this great opportunity) as well as keeping our library clean! Thank you, Christine! We also have hired Brianna Krum, who started recently, to help us. She is looking forward to joining us in our summer reading program adventures.
Please remember to stop by and visit, or check out what we have to offer via our website or Facebook page. If you are interested in donating to our library for summer reading programs or other materials, please contact us at 319-935-3374, winthroppl@winthrop.lib.ia.us, or PO Box 159 Winthrop, IA 50682!
Happy spring, and hope to see you soon!