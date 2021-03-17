National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29. There are five objectives of commemorating our Vietnam War veterans:
- Thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice
- Highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war
- Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens
- Highlight technology, science, and medical advances made during the war
- Recognize contributions by our allies
The day honors U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. Honorees include:
- Nine million Americans serving during that time
- 6.4 million Americans living today
- 2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam
- 58,000 whose names are memorialized on a black granite wall in our nation’s capital
- 304,000 who were wounded
- 1,253 missing in action (MIA) heroes who have not yet returned to American soil
- 2,500 prisoners of war (POWs)
The commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served in-county, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years.
“The VFW Auxiliary strives to honor our veterans and promote Americanism and Patriotism,” said Anna Mae Pentecost, president of VFW Auxiliary Post 2440 in Independence. “Our last combat troops departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. The Vietnam War was our longest conflict in U.S. history.”
Pentecost also reminds people that some injuries do not manifest themselves right away.
“After being exposed to Agent Orange and other herbicides used during the war, the Veterans Administration now recognizes several health conditions which are presumed to be linked to the chemicals. These conditions are bladder cancer, hyperthyroidism, Parkinsonism, soft tissue sarcoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, chloracne, porphyria cutanea tarda, respiratory cancers, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, acute peripheral neuropathy, and spina bifida in offspring.