INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and the month of September is recognized as a time to make citizens aware of their voting rights and responsibilities.
At the September 14 Buchanan County Supervisors meeting a proclamation was read and approved regarding the history of voting in the United States, including: marking the centennial anniversary of women gaining access to the ballot box through the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; recognizing national leaders of the women’s suffrage movement like Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt; touting Iowa consistently ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation; and Iowa’s voter registration process is easier and more convenient than ever before, with online voter registration, Election Day registration, and applications available through government agencies across the state. Through this proclamation, the Supervisors “encourage all interested citizens and all appropriate media outlets and civic organizations to participate in this non-partisan voter registration awareness campaign to encourage the maximum participation of qualified voters in Iowa.”
Behind the scenes of keeping the integrity of Buchanan County voter registration and ballots are Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse and her staff: Karen Stephenson, Deputy; Maureen Even, Real Estate Specialist; Vanessa Tisl, Administrative Assistant; Kris Wilgenbusch, Deputy; and Tammy Naber, Clerk.
No matter the job title, it’s “all hands on deck” election time.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced last month his office would be sending out Absentee Ballot Request forms. These are not to be confused with other request forms. It is further stated an Absentee Ballot REQUEST is not a BALLOT. While a voter may receive multiple opportunities to request a ballot, the County Commissioner of Elections will provide only one ballot. While there are many options to vote, each voter may only cast one ballot. That ballot may be in the form of an absentee ballot cast early in the Auditor’s Office, mailed to the Auditor’s office, dropped off in the secure box at the Court House, or in person at a designated polling location.
Pate also offered voters to register to vote or update your voter registration, by visiting sos.iowa.gov/registertovote. Along with online voter registration, several options are available, including registering through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive, and at military recruiting centers.