La Niña Advisory in Effect
- La Niña conditions continue to strengthen, and a moderate event is expected, though a strong event remains possible. This will play an increasing role in the seasonal forecasts heading into the winter months.
- A majority of models predict this La Niña event will peak in intensity during the November – January season, and then weaken into the 2021 spring season.
November Temperature/Precipitation Outlooks
- Above-normal temperatures are favored across all of the central region, with the exception of North Dakota, parts of South Dakota, as well as northern Minnesota, where equal chances are forecast. This is largely due to the background state of La Niña being incorporated into the forecast.
- Below-normal precipitation is favored over the southern half of the central region. Equal chances are forecast across the northern Plains eastward into the Great Lakes region. This is consistent with model guidance and the influence from La Niña.
Seasonal Drought Outlook
- Drought conditions have remained largely status quo. Severe or greater drought continues to cover 25 percent of the country. Given that we are approaching the climatological annual minimum in precipitation across the central U.S., it is likely that drought will persist and even expand, especially over the western half of the central region.
November – January Temperature/Precipitation Outlooks
- Above-normal temperatures are favored across the southern half of the central region. Equal chances are forecast from the Dakotas eastward through the Great Lakes, though chances start to favor colder conditions across the northern Plains into the winter season as a result of La Niña.
- Above-normal precipitation is favored for much of the Dakotas eastward into parts of Minnesota, with below-normal precipitation favored over southern parts of the central region. Equal chances are forecast across the Great Lakes. This is largely based on the influence from La Niña.