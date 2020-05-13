Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.

Thursday, May 14

Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine (2)

Friday, May 15

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine

Monday, May 18

Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

Tuesday, May 19

Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce, Milk

Wednesday, May 20

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Thursday, May 21

{Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk, Margarine (2)

Friday, May 22

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Ketchup

Monday, May 25

Closed for Holiday

Tuesday, May 26

Cheese Omelet, Tater Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Wednesday, May 27

Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

Thursday, May 28

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk

Friday, May 29

Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce