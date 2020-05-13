Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Thursday, May 14
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine (2)
Friday, May 15
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine
Monday, May 18
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
Tuesday, May 19
Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce, Milk
Wednesday, May 20
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 21
{Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk, Margarine (2)
Friday, May 22
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce & Tomato, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Ketchup
Monday, May 25
Closed for Holiday
Tuesday, May 26
Cheese Omelet, Tater Tot Casserole, Cinnamon Roll, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Wednesday, May 27
Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 28
Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce, Milk
Friday, May 29
Potato Crusted Fish, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Tartar Sauce