Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Monday, May 4
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
Tuesday, May 5
Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie, Milk
Wednesday, May 6
Chilaquilles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie, Milk
Thursday, May 7
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk
Friday, May 8
Pork Loin, Orange Cranberry Sauce, Hashbrown Casserole, Seasoned Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Frosted Coconut Cake, Milk, Margarine
Monday, May 11
Sloppy Joe, Green Beans, Hot Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Cocktail, Milk, Ketchup
Tuesday, May 12
Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie, Milk
Wednesday, May 13
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk, Margarine
Thursday, May 14
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine (2)
Friday, May 15
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine