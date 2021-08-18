BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is once again delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) has reopened for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
August 20
Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, and milk.
August 23
Salisbury beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, brownie, and milk.
August 24
Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple with cottage cheese, and milk.
August 25
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, and milk.
August 26
Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, and chocolate milk.
August 27
Shawarma chicken, baked sweet potato, green beans, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, and margarine.
August 30
Honey mustard chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, multi-grain bread, Mandarin oranges, milk, and margarine.
August 31
Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, and margarine.