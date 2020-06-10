Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in 7 and 14 meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call us at 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.

June 11

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake

June 12

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

June 15

Chilaquiles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie

June 16

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

June 17

Beef Goulash, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Warm Chocolate Cake, Salad Dressing

June 18

Glazed Ham, Buttermilk Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Brownie

June 19

Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie

June 22

Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding

June 23

Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce

June 24

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

June 25

Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits

June 26

Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

June 29

Salisbury Beef, Mashed Red Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Strawberry Applesauce

June 30

Honey Baked Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Fruited Gelatin