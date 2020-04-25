Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has moved from daily meal deliveries to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week.
The meals are available in seven- and 14-meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time. NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past.
If you would like to find out more about options available, please call at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
April 27
Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits
April 28
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Beans, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 29
Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding
April 30
Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears
May 1
Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables Diced Beets, Peaches, Chocolate Milk
May 4
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
May 5
Chicken Tetrazzini, Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Pie, Milk
May 6
Chilaquilles Casserole, Brown Rice, Green Peas, Baked Cookie, Milk
May 7
Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Baby Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Milk