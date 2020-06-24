INDEPENDENCE – While life has changed for most of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senior citizens may be among those impacted the most by social distancing rules and the shutdown of places like the senior center in Independence.
According to Missy Anders, outreach specialist with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A), “The clients are patiently waiting for the senior center to reopen again, but we are not reopening at this time. There are still concerns for the clients’ safety, and there would be several restrictions if we did open (e.g., wearing masks, maintaining six feet of distance between each other, constant cleaning and sanitizing).
The center in Independence closed on March 17, ending the congregate meals and activities that took place there each day. Approximately one month later, the Monday through Friday hot meal delivery service stopped. It was replaced with a box of seven or 14 frozen meals delivered once a week. Currently, seven frozen meals are delivered to seniors once a week.
Since the closing, Anders has been working from home. She said NEI3A is offering Facebook live classes for seniors, and staff members are calling clients once a week to check in and see how they’re doing.
Anders added, “NEI3A is deciding when hot meals will start again and when the senior centers will open again. Right now, there have not been any permanent changes, and time will tell what the ‘new normal’ will be.”
NEI3A is a private, not-for-profit corporation serving individuals throughout 18 counties in Northeast Iowa, including Buchanan County.
If you or someone you know would benefit from NEI3A services, call the Independence location at 319-334-7011 or go to www.nei3a.org.