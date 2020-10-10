INDEPENDENCE – Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections, has announced an absentee ballot drop box has been installed near the public entrance on the east side of the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE.
Wrapped in a red, white, and blue flag motif, the box is securely bolted to the sidewalk and is double-locked. It is under 24-hour security camera surveillance.
The election staff of the auditor’s office is processing absentee ballot requests and has begun to mail out ballots for the Tuesday, November 3, 2020, general election.
Voters may return their completed postage-paid absentee ballots by mail, by personal delivery to the auditor’s office, or to the new absentee ballot drop box.
Voters may also vote in person now through Monday, November 2, at the auditor’s office during regular office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the following at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned and postmarked by midnight, November 2. However, Gosse encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before Tuesday, October 20.
All REQUESTS for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on October 24.
If you requested and have received an absentee ballot by mail and no longer wish to vote absentee, do NOT throw your ballot away. Contact the auditor’s office for instructions at 319-334-4109.