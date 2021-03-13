FONTANA PARK – Now is a great time to visit Fontana Park and warm up in the nature center while checking out the new displays.
Interactive Parks/Natural Areas Display
Three videos were created to help visitors visualize the conservation board’s parks and natural areas. The video topics include: Things to Do; Exploring Nature; and Come for a Visit. These videos are available for viewing on a large touchscreen display.
Other options in the display allow users to select individual parks and natural areas, learn about activities and amenities for public use, or watch a timely featured video. Videos also can be viewed on the conservation board’s website at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/services/conservation/.
Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Winners
Visit the nature center and view Iowa Junior Duck Stamp winners. There are 25 paintings on display until the end of April. Iowa’s 2020 Best of Show award was given to Tevka Lackmann from Norwalk (stamp to the right).
K-12 students are encouraged to submit their artwork. The deadline for this year’s entries is March 15, 2021. Following this deadline, entries can be submitted for 2022. For more information about the Junior Duck Stamp, visit www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php.
Story Walks in Play Area
Inspired by area libraries that hosted story walks during November “Breath of Fresh Air” activities, a story walk has been installed in the nature play area along the woodland trails. Look for signs to the nature play area located near parking areas on the west side of the park. Stories will be changed about every month. March’s featured story “Sugarbush Spring,” by Marsha Chall.
Be sure to plan time to enjoy the nature play area. It is a clearly marked area in the woods that is maintained to be free of thorny and itchy plants. To download a map of where the trail is located, visit www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/Conservation/Nature%20Play%20Aerial%20Welcome%20west_18x28.pdf.
Free Family Programs
Naturalists Sondra Cabell and Michael Maas will be available for small group programs upon request! For guidance to make your outdoor experiences include learning, schedule a program personalized for the needs of your pod. Programs will be held outdoors in a county park. Many programs are available for various ages, including woodland management; predator/prey; kayaking or canoeing; geocaching; birding; and sensory hikes. Please call 319-636-2617, or email Sondra at scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us or Michael at mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Nature Center Hours
When Buchanan County has a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher, the nature center floor will be closed. Conservation offices are open by appointment by calling 319-636-2617. When the rate is lower than 15 percent, the floor will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. through April 14, then 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information regarding conservation board activities, call 319-636-2617 or email dcohen@co.buchanan.