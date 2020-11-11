BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for safety of families, volunteers, and staff members, Operation Santa Claus (OSC) will look different this year!
We are doing everything possible to be able to provide gifts to children in need in our county, even during the pandemic and the increasingly rising numbers in our county! We understand how COVID-19 has affected so many families this year, and we want to make sure there is support for you and your children this year!
Our usual fundraising events and activities have also been limited due to the pandemic! But we choose to continue to provide gifts in a different way over NOT having the event this year!
Rather than parents choosing gifts at an event while trying to social distance to keep all attending healthy, this year parents will be provided a gift card to Walmart to purchase gifts for their children. Parents know best what their littles having been wanting or asking for Christmas gifts, so this allows parents to purchase the gifts their children want.
With a gift card to Walmart, parents will also have the opportunity to use the cards to purchase gifts online over shopping in-store if they choose. (What a great way to avoid exposure to COVID-19.)
Gift cards also provide the opportunity for parents to use the gift card and money set aside for Christmas to maybe purchase a larger gift for their child instead of smaller gifts. So many ways we can make this positive during these difficult times!
We have applications inside the first set of entrance doors to our building immediately to the left above the table. There is also a secure drop box above the table to put your completed application in along with envelopes. (Our lobbies are closed to the public yet, but we are still available through telephone, fax, mail, and phone calls.)
Finally, we are asking parents to complete the LIHEAP Energy Assistance form for registering for Operation Santa Claus for several reasons: 1) It is our agency intake form; 2) it provides us the names and ages of all your children to know how many gift cards to purchase; 3) you could be eligible for energy assistance toward your heating bills this winter; and 4) there has always been income guidelines for OSC. We use the income guidelines to make sure that families who may be struggling or in need of a little support are getting the services and programs they need.
If you have questions or wish to donate, please feel free to contact Operation Threshold at 319-334-6081 or utilize the secure drop box inside the first set of our office building doors at 1827 1st Street W, Independence.
We ask that if your family is adopted at Christmas time through a church, school, etc., to please not sign up for OSC. You may and are encouraged to sign up for LIHEAP Energy Assistance though! We want to be able to support and help as many families as we can.