INDEPENDENCE – Meet two more new members of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) teaching staff for the 2020-21 school year, Jessica Canady and Aaron Atwood-Blaine.
Jessica Canady
Jessica Canady is the professional school counselor at West Elementary. A native of Elk Run Heights, she previously taught science at Central Middle School in Waterloo and was an at-risk support coordinator at Waterloo’s Irving Elementary.
“I am excited to be here at West where there are many adults and students who are trying their best to make sure that we are all safe and successful,” she said about her experience in Independence so far.
Mrs. Canady is a 2007 graduate of East Waterloo High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education and biology from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. She was also a member of the softball team. She earned her master’s degree in professional school counseling from Buena Visit University in May of this year.
When asked why she chose to give up having a classroom of her own to be a school counselor, Mrs. Canady said, “School counseling has been something I’ve wanted to do after being a teacher for a few years and realizing that I was teaching a lot of life lessons and helping students find their way through their conflicts and barriers that were keeping them from being successful. I was able to build healthy positive relationships with students, which afforded me the opportunity to be their go-to when they needed support.”
The rewards of building those healthy, positive relationships were profound on Mrs. Canady as well as her students.
“I love watching students come up with solutions to their problems and breaking down barriers on their own, and then seeing them find success when they thought it wasn’t possible,” she said.
The role of a school counselor is always a challenging one. From problems at home, in the classroom, or with peers to physical, behavioral, and mental health issues, there is a lot to deal with when it comes to the overall well-being of students. Mrs. Canady makes it her goal to help students deal with whatever comes their way.
“Finding the different supports our students need while here at school is what I strive to do. I want to know how I can help them experience success even though being at school this year may feel very different,” she said.
And when it comes to the kids and the pandemic, she added, “I believe our students are adjusting very well given the circumstances of COVID-19.”
On a personal note, Mrs. Canady has been married for eight years and has three children.
“We have a daughter (whom we adopted last year, but has lived with us and has been a part of our family since she was 12) named Jamila (Juh-mee-lay), age 17, and two sons, Jaxon, age 5, and Jalen, age 2. We live in Raymond,” she concluded.
Aaron Atwood-Blaine
Aaron Atwood-Blaine brings years of experience in education, and the perspective of someone who grew up outside of Iowa, to his role as a Grades 8-9 grade math teacher for ICSD. Before coming to Independence, the Alaska native spent 13 years as a technology coordinator for grades K-6 in a one-to-one environment, and eight years as a gifted facilitator for grades K-5 and 11-12.
Mr. Atwood-Blaine earned his B.S. in computer science and an MAT from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. He completed his gifted endorsement work at the University of Connecticut.
He resides near Denver.
Mr. Atwood-Blaine found his calling as an educator after serving as a substitute teacher for one year.
“I found I really liked working with students. I have spent the past 22 years teaching as a specials teacher – gifted ed and technology. This [job in Independence] is the first time I’ve used my math endorsement to work as a math teacher,” he said.
As a math teacher, he says, “I believe every student can learn the methods of mathematics, to understand how math works, and be able to apply that knowledge to their real world. My goal is to help students achieve those ‘aha!’ moments where new content becomes part of their existing knowledge base.”
He has used his creative, “outside-the-box” thinking to come up with assignments that work in a COVID-19 world where he has students learning in a variety of environments – in person, at home, and in a hybrid combination of the two.
“I have adjusted to COVID by developing lesson plans that can be completed independently or in a classroom setting. We check homework every day to ensure no knowledge slips between the cracks. I think the students have adjusted to a hybrid situation by learning to be polite while on a Zoom and to complete assignments on their own.”
Teaching as a vocation is something Mr. Atwood-Blaine shares with his wife, who is a professor of curriculum and instruction at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He is a father, too. They also have a dog.
“My son graduated from high school in May and is now living in Oklahoma. I’m proud of his achievements in school and look forward to what he accomplishes as a college student next year at the University of Iowa,” he said.
When it comes to hobbies, he added, “I grew up in Alaska, where I learned to fish for salmon with my dad and how to snowboard with my friends.”